Clockwise from top left: Raymond Nongkhlaw poses after becoming Mr India 2019 Overall Champion (Body Building) of the Mr & Miss India National Bodybuilding 2019 competition at Cochin, Kerala; Miss India 2019 (Bikini Model) 2nd place winner Esther Zaleen Tariang; Donbor Rumnong Mr India 2019 Overall Champion (Men’s Physique).