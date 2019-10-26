Conrad rubbishes PDF’s ‘money factor’ charge

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday took strong exception to allegation of money influencing the Shella bypoll outcome levelled by his Cabinet colleague and PDF MLA Banteidor Lyngdoh saying it only tarnished the image of the voters of the constituency.

The PDF MLA had on Thursday attributed the party candidate’s loss to “money factor.” He alleged that a lot of money was pumped into the constituency over a couple of days ahead of polling.

Speaking to media persons after the swearing-in ceremony of new Shella MLA Balajiedkupar Synrem on Friday, Sangma said that such statements will only lower the image of the people of the constituency. “Allegation or attitude like this is lowering the image of the people of Shella as they are not like this and are firm in their belief,” he said.

He said the bypoll was not about money but about Donkupar Roy,

his legacy and also the future of Shella constituency. “The people decided to vote for Balajied based on the past of Dr Don and reposing their faith in the most worthy candidate to lead them into the future,” he said.

Pointing out that it was the unity of the party, workers and voters that threw up such a result, Sangma said, “Allegations leveled by other parties is something which only they will be able to tell. We have no reason to react to such allegations, but our faith and belief has been in the legacy of Dr Don and this election proved it with such a huge margin which is not possible by buying people”.

Meanwhile, UDP president and Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said that Synrem’s victory proved that the people of Shella constituency don’t need money to make their candidate win. “UDP contested the election wholeheartedly as one and the credit goes to the people of Shella constituency as they have reposed their faith once again in the family of late Dr Don and Balajied, his son, won,” he added.

The UDP won by a record margin of 6221 votes. The PDF candidate, Mosjo Rockfeller Wanswett, could manage to secure only 4327 votes.

Synrem was administered the oath of MLA by the Speaker.

Synrem later said that he is keen to work for the development of the constituency, while hoping that senior leaders of the state would guide him in his new role as legislator.

Family members, friends and supporters of Synrem were also present on the occasion.