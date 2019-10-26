Move to transfer NRC coordinator unfortunate: Forum

GUWAHATI: Forum Against Citizenship Act Amendment Bill, a group comprising intellectuals and prominent citizens, has termed the Supreme Court’s move to transfer NRC Assam coordinator Prateek Hajela unfortunate, particularly in the wake of concerns against possible misappropriation of facts in his absence.

The Supreme Court had on October 18 directed the Centre and Assam government to transfer Hajela, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, to Madhya Pradesh for the maximum period.

Urging authorities to take measures to plug alleged loopholes in the update exercise for a fair and correct NRC, the forum appealed to the Supreme Court to take custody of the entire process and bring in its ambit all relevant information, data and documents relating to the revision of the citizens register.

In a statement issued here, the forum said the move to transfer the NRC coordinator was inappropriate and unfortunate at a time when there are concerns against probable misappropriation of facts and figures besides uncertainty regarding the inclusion of legitimate people in the NRC.

“The move to transfer Hajela would have been appropriate only if there was a threat to his life during the course of performing official duty,” it stated.

The Supreme Court had appointed Hajela as Assam state coordinator in September 2013 to prepare the NRC. He had since led the gargantuan exercise of finalisation and publication of the Assam NRC.

“There are certain vested interests that might take advantage of the absence of Hajela and account for more indecision and chaos in the state. Therefore, we urge the apex court to take charge of the process and bring all relevant information and documents in its custody,” the forum stated.

NRL ‘privatisation’

The forum further appealed to the authorities to initiate legal proceedings against the reported move to privatise Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), which it termed as a decision that would go against the interests of Assam and its people.

Reports suggest that the Centre plans to disinvest Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), which is the major shareholder in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) with 61.65 per cent stake.

Urging the authorities to maintain status quo in regard to the refinery, it reiterated that NRL was the outcome of the Assam Agitation and that the sentiments and aspirations of the people of the state were attached to the profit-making refinery, which has annually contributed to the state’s exchequer and its economy.

The forum also appealed to the officials and employees of NRL to hold a convention to mobilize mass opinion against the move to privatise the refinery and nip the move in the bud.