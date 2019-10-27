CBI yet to register NEIGRIHMS case

SHILLONG: The CBI’s investigation into the alleged corruption in three departments of NEIGRIHMS is still going on.

Sources from the CBI informed that the agency is still looking into the matter but is yet to register a case. The CBI had raided three departments of the institute, including Cardiology, Orthopaedics and Radiology, and seized a number of documents.

The search was carried out to see if medicines, implants etc are being given to patients as per the guidelines and rates of the Centre. It was a joint exercise of the CBI along with vigilance department of the hospital.

Social activist Agnes Kharshiing had lodged an FIR with the CBI seeking a probe into the reported running of an alleged multi-crore business and syndicate by the ‘implant mafia’ in NEIGRIHMS.

The Director of NEIGRIHMS, DM Thappa, recently made a serious allegation about a syndicate working between the Cardiology department and Sanju Medical for procuring pace makers, stents and various other implants and had even gone on to the extent of alleging that an implant mafia is working in the institute.

While the Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek, has refused to call for an independent inquiry into the matter, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Friday there should be an inquiry if any illegal activity is going on in the institute and he would also ask the central government to take corrective measures.