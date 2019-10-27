Police hunt for KSU leader

SHILLONG: Ri Bhoi police are going all out to bring to book a KSU leader who along with his allies assaulted a couple of cops at the Umiam police station recently.

KSU president of Ri Bhoi unit, Ferdynald Kharkamni, is on the run after allegedly assaulting the officer-in-charge and a head constable of the police station.

Ri Bhoi SP C. Syrti on Saturday said that the police are tracking him and will not spare him if he does not surrender.

“Even if it takes two-three months, we will not spare him,” the SP said.

The police on Thursday had issued a look out notice for Kharkamni.

Police said that a case in this regard has been registered under several sections, including section 506 of the IPC, that is punishment for criminal intimidation.

Kharkamni had led a group of boys into the police station and slapped the officer-in-charge,

sub-inspector L. Syngkhon, besides assaulting the head constable. Both of them were in uniform when they were attacked.

According to the police, the group entered the police station demanding the release of a boy who was picked up after he had allegedly assaulted one Amir Ali, a pickup van driver from Barbhag in Barpeta district of Assam, in Sumer village in Ri Bhoi.