UDP not to seek cabinet berth for Balajeid

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP), which has seven MLAs, is not going to ask for a cabinet berth for the newly elected MLA from Shella, Balajied Kupar Synrem.

UDP senior leader Bindo M Lanong on Saturday said that the party has not thought about asking for a berth for the young leader simply because he is a first-timer and because it has been just a few days that he has been elected.

Reacting to a similar query, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had earlier said that Synrem is a qualified man and the government would utilise his services in the best interest of the state and its people.

Synrem, son of the former Speaker and UDP president, Dr Donkupar Roy, won the Shella bye-election with a huge margin of 6221 votes.