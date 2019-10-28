KSU warning to contractors on non-tribal workers

MAWKYRWAT: The Khasi Student’s Union (KSU) Mawkyrwat Circle has warned contractors and traders against bringing workers from the state saying it is “an attempt to snatch away the livelihood of the locals”.

“The Union was very concerned and disappointed with those people who bring non-tribals to our area for work that our people can do. This is an attempt to snatch away the livelihood of our people as it will directly affect the locals,” said Plosbor Kharjahrih, organising secretary of KSU Mawkyrwat.

Kharjahrih said this is a warning and strict action will be taken against anyone not following the directive.

Last week, KSU members had identified 10 non-tribal labourers, who were working in the Mawkyrwat Ultra Marathon project at Sngimawlein village in South West Khasi Hills, without work permit and chased them away.

Kharjahrin blamed the district level team headed by the deputy commissioner for entry of non-tribals. “In Mawkyrwat block, we have the labour inspector but we don’t know where he is because till now we have not seen him checking work permit and other documents,” he added as he condemned the district administration for its failure to address this issue.

The KSU leader said the union has told the labour inspector and the district administration not to force KSU to do their work or “they will have to take the responsibility if anything happens”.