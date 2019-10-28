Langrin MDC passes away

SHILLONG: The UDP’s Member District Council (MDC) of Langrin, Nassar Marweiñ passed away on Monday at NEIGRIHMS at around 2:30 pm after a brief illness.

Working president of UDP East Khasi Hills, Titos Chyne said, “His death is a loss to the party”.

He said that the Parliamentary Party (PP) of the UDP has conveyed their condolence to the bereaved family. The MDC leaves behind his wife and children.

Chyne informed that Marweiñ was an active member of the UDP before he had become an MDC for the first time.

“He was also present during the campaign at Shella. He was with us on October 18 in Majai”,” Chyne said.

Marweiñ’s mortal remains were taken to Mawpat. The mortal remains will be taken to Nongjri-Kulang in the morning and the funeral will take place on October 31.