Musical tribute to the Bard of Brahmaputra in Dhaka

Artistes from Assam to perform on Bhupen Hazarika’s eight death anniversary

GUWAHATI: Vibrant cultural performances by various artistes from Assam and a workshop to promote Sattriya and Bihu dance in Bangladesh will mark the eighth death anniversary of Bharat Ratna and lyrical bard, Bhupen Hazarika, in Dhaka on November 5.

City-based socio-cultural organisation, Byatikram MASDO, and the Assam chapter of the Friends of Bangladesh, Assam chapter, have joined hands to organise the programme as a tribute to the “Bard of Brahmaputra”, as he is also known.

Transcending boundaries of country and region, Hazarika, whose songs are very popular in Bangladesh, was able to establish the Assamese identity on the global cultural map and introduce to the world, music and culture of the land.

“Byatikram MASDO wants to commemorate the eighth death anniversary of the legendary singer in Dhaka with a vision to improve bilateral relations between India, particularly the North Eastern region and Bangladesh,” Saumen Bharatiya, co-founder of the organisation, told reporters here on Monday.

For its part, Byatikram in association with Friends of Bangladesh, Assam chapter and in collaboration with the Bangladesh government has been organising cultural programmes over the past four years.

“We have provided a huge platform to various artists of Bangladesh to showcase their talent here in Assam. Therefore, this invitation from the Bangladesh government is an opportunity once again to present our culture and boost the bond of friendship between the two countries,” Bharatiya said.

A 10-day Sattriya and Bihu workshop organised by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and Byatikram MASDO is also part of the programme in a bid to promte the dance forms of Assam at the international level, encourage budding talents and provide a national platform to the youth for the first time. The resource persons for the workshop are Sattriya and Bihu exponents, Barnali Mahanta and Rumila Boro.

A 25-member delegation comprising renowned Assamese singers and notable cultural personalities will participate in the cultural programme.

Renowned singer Samar Hazarika, who is also the younger brother of the legendary singer, will be a part of the delegation. “Bhupen da established the culture of Assam and the Northeast on the global stage. I feel privileged to be an integral part of this journey”, he told media persons.

To mark the occasion, the Bengali version of the autobiography of Bhupen Hazarika, titled Aami Ek Jajabor, written by Padmashree Surjya Kanta Hazarika will be released by the dignitaries followed by a souvenir release ceremony dedicated to the Assamese singer and cultural icon.