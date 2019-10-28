Revellers flout time prohibition for crackers

SHILLONG: Diwali was celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Shillong yet the prohibitory orders to not burst crackers beyond 10 pm was flouted. Sound of crackers was heard even till 11 pm.

Some parts of Shillong were hazy after persons burst crackers on the road.

The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate on Friday issued guidelines for bursting of fire crackers to check noise and air pollution during Diwali.

The order prohibits bursting of crackers between 10 pm to 6 am while violators will be punished as per the law.

When contacted, police authorities informed that police personnel are in the field to check for any violations.