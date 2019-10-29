JNV Ri-Bhoi seeks applications for Class IX admission

NONGPOH: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Niangbari Ri Bhoi District has invited online application for lateral entry examination for Class IX for the Session of 2020-21.

Online form can be filled through the website link www.navodaya.gov.in. The candidate must be currently reading in class VIII in Govt./Government recognized schools. A candidate seeking admission must be born between 01.05.2004 and after 30.04.2008.

Online submission of applications starts from 25 October 2019 at free of cost and the last date of submission of online form is 10.12.2019. The date of selection test for Class IX is on 08.02.2020.