Mukul sees foul play

SHILLONG: Leader of the opposition Mukul Sangma on Monday questioned the state government’s decision to allow transportation of coal and hinted that it may be a way to hide illegal mining activities.

“I strongly feel that it (the decision) has to be seen from a legal perspective (to find out) whether this exercise is to camouflage illegal mining and coal transportation in the state and this needs to be verified,” Sangma said.

His statement comes a day after it was reported that the state government has allowed transportation of auctioned coal by NPP leader Nidamon Chullet, who is the main accused in the assault of two activists.

Reacting to the report, Sangma said there is a need for considering the past events leading to the auctioning, which is “a matter of concern and coal mine owners, who are waiting for legal mining to start, have already expressed their concern about this”.

The government has allowed transportation of 809 metric tonnes (MT) of coal till October 31.

The NGT committee headed by BP Katakey, retired judge of Gauhati High Court, has sought a report on this.

Sangma said the opposition would find out the modus operandi behind the move.

“I will also urge the authorities, including the NGT committee, to find out whether this move is a contravention of the Supreme Court judgment and the committee will have to find out how this exercise is taking place. Some people are sending petitions to the NGT committee in this regard,” he added.