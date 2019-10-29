Salah fires Liverpool to comeback win over Spurs

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah claimed the 50th Anfield goal of his Liverpool career from the penalty spot as the Premier League leaders restored their six-point advantage at the top of the table after surviving a major scare against Tottenham.

It was a comeback victory that had Liverpool’s demanding manager Jurgen Klopp heaping praise on his players for their composure in responding after Harry Kane had shot Spurs into a shock lead with only 47 seconds played. Salah struck a clinical 75th-minute penalty into the bottom right-hand corner after Serge Aurier tripped Sadio Mane, which took him to a half-century of home goals in just his 58th outing. It completed a second-half comeback, started when Jordan Henderson cancelled out a dramatic opening goal from Kane.

There was more good news for Liverpool supporters after the game when Klopp revealed that Salah, who limped off in the closing minutes with what appeared to be an ankle problem, was only removed as a precaution.

Kane struck inside a minute, becoming the joint-third highest scorer in the famous club’s history with his 174th goal in Tottenham colours. It was also one of the simplest after Moussa Sissoko sparked a scrambling couter-attack and set Son Heung-min racing upfield.

The South Korean’s powerful strike from the edge of the area took a wild deflection off the head of Dejan Lovren before striking the woodwork but the rebound fell kindly for Kane to stoop and head into the gaping net. It was a lead that lasted, somehow, until the 52nd minute when a Henderson cross was headed clear and turned back into the area by Fabinho.

In one breathless, four-minute spell, Liverpool carved out five excellent chances, with Gazzaniga peerless in dealing with them. (AFP)