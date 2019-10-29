Twitter loves SRK’s interview with Letterman

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans across the globe have fallen in love with the superstar all over again after watching his latest interview with television host David Letterman on Netflix, which is currently viral.

Fans of King Khan took to Twitter to express their love for the superstar after watching the interview and they just can’t stop gushing about it.

The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans that he is watching his own interview with younger son AbRam.

He tweeted, “So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one & say, “let’s watch something new today…on @NetflixIndia …” and this banner pops up!! & the littlest one quips…”papa it’s not new…it’s just you!! Well…”

Reacting to SRK’s tweet, a fan wrote: “Loved it. Best statement when you said Shah Rukh Khan is a myth I am just his employee. More glory to you.”

Another fan commented: “How sweet being with your lil ray of sunshine…but ShahRukh..you’re new everyday ,never a dull moment with you around….you never chase to amaze me. Loved watching it. Thanks for being in my life. Keep Shining your light.”

Another fan expressed: “You’re the best and will continue to be the best.. You’re the only Legend who could win almost everyone’s heart through his acting and charisma.. Love you Sir.”

Another user wrote: “You Nailed It Khan saab #SRKOnLettermanShow is a perfect diwali gift for all of us! Jitne bhe baar dekho ye chat show woh kam hai. What a brilliant show it was. You nailed it Shah sir! I Have no words for this. Love u soo much GOD SRK”

On the work front, the actor is expected to announce his new film on his birthday on November 2. (IANS)