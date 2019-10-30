Dadenggre SDO’s sudden transfer order irks locals

SHILLONG: Opposing the transfer of Dadenggre Civil Sub Division Officer (SDO), the locals on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister office.

In a statement issued, the All Dadenggre Sub Division People’s Movement of West Garo Hills, has called on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma with a request to revoke the transfer of Ramakrishna Chitturi from the post of SDO.

“The public has been showing its disappointment at the sudden move to transfer Chitturi from the post. His sudden transfer has come as a shock as Chitturi was posted in Dadenggre for just 9 months,” the statement said.

Public is of the view that an officer cannot do anything in a short span of time. Chitturi should have been given more time to serve the people of Dadenggre Civil Sub Division, the organisation said.

“Today, we had a public meeting and unanimously decided to give the government seven-day time to cancel the transfer order of Chitturi failing which we’ll be compelled to take necessary steps to make our voice heard,” the pressure group said.