KHADC imposes blanket ban on plastic

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has imposed a blanket ban on plastics.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, KHADC Executive Member, Paul Lyngdoh said that the KHADC and the Hima Mylliem reviewed the notification declaring Iewduh as a ‘No Plastic Zone’ and as per the report the ‘No Plastic Zone’ effort has been 85 per cent successful.

“It has been decided that plastics of any category will not be recognized. The Hima Mylliem should be strict in its enforcement and to notify to all Dorbar Shnongs,” he said.

As for the proposed cold storage, the Hima Mylliem is attempting to identify the site.

Meanwhile, Jambor War informed that the supervisory team to give a written report monthly and looked forward to make the ban on plastic successful.

He added that the notification would be sent to all the schools as well to ensure that teachers monitor the students who use plastics.

For the market selling fish and meat, Lyngdoh said solutions to the problem of the use of plastic will be found. “To ensure cleanliness, we have to win this war against plastic”, he said.

He added that Iewduh can revert to using the cane (thri), cloth etc. He was optimistic of the cooperation from the meat and fish sellers.