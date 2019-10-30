Match fixing behind Shella debacle: Mukul

SHILLONG: Following the poor performance of the Congress in the Shella bypoll, CLP leader Mukul Sangma suspected match-fixing behind the loss.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said, “There must have been some match fixing somewhere. We are trying to find out. Lately, politics have become so dirty that in every election, there are attempts to have match fixing everywhere”.

He said match fixing in the electoral process and corrupt practices in the whole electoral process should be taken up and this is nothing secret.

However, he said the Congress has been able to build the party despite not having the seat for many years since the inception of statehood.

He said the Congress has substantial numbers of voters.

To a query, he said, “The recent depletion of the base is a matter of concern. We will have a complete post mortem and some corrective measures will be taken”.

Congress candidate Batyngshain Ryngnga secured only 1715 votes in the Shella by-election.