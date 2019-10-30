Murmu arrives in Srinagar to take over as 1st LG of J&K

SRINAGAR: Senior IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who will be the first Lt Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, arrived here on Wednesday to take charge of the new responsibility on Thursday.

He will be administered the oath of office by J&K High Court’s Chief Justice Gita Mittal in Srinagar.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature will come into being on Thursday as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 which got President’s assent on August 9.

On his arrival here, 59-year-old Murmu was received by Chief Secretary B.V.R Subrahmanyam.

The 1985-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre is seen as a close confidante of Prime Minister Modi, having been his Principal Secretary when Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister.

According to sources, no political leader will attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Meanwhile, K. Vijay Kumar, Advisor to outgoing Governor Satya Pal Malik, on Wednesday said his tenure has come to an end and thanked everyone for their support.

“Speculation rife on my ‘resignation’ Pl. have a clarification that my term as Adviser concludes & I carry good memories of my tenure… my greetings & good wishes to all — former Governor, my fellow advisors, CS DG & all Secretaries & officials DCPs, SPs & esp SFs,” Kumar tweeted.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support.

IANS