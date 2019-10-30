State should take up NEIGRIHMS issue: Ex-CM

SHILLONG: Congress leader Mukul Sangma said the state government should take cognizance of the NEIGRIHMS issue.

The Centre should not be a silent spectator and the state should take up the matter with the central government, he added.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said NEIGRIHMS is a very important health care institution and it must be taken care of properly. “It is not a ground for them to have their infighting and wash their dirty linens in public. Government of the day should ensure that corrective measures are taken after consulting the central government”, he said.

With Chief Minister Conrad Sangma saying that NEIGRIHMS is the responsibility of the central government, Mukul said, “That means he is shrugging off his responsibility. I pity him. If that is the understanding of the Chief Minister then God save Meghalaya!”