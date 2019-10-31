3rd GIFF to screen 100 films from 65 countries

Films bring world closer: Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated the 3rd Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF) at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here.

With special focus on Iranian films, the 3rd edition of GIFF organized by Jyoti Chitraban in association with Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Film and Television Institute will showcase more than 100 films from 65 countries during its seven-day-long schedule.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Chief Minister Sonowal said, “Culture integrates society and films have brought the world closer. He hoped that the latest edition of GIFF woill motivate the young generation of the State in film making.”

The Chief Minister said that the State had rich natural resources, cultural heritage and pool of talented artistes who have excelled in world of cinema. Referring to the successes of celebrated actor Adil Hussain and director Rima Das from Assam, Sonowal said that the festival would help the young film makers to cope up with international cinema.

He also urged eminent film maker Madhur Bhandarkar to take initiative in shooting film in Assam to explore the potential of the State’s natural and human resources.

Noted Polish film and theatre director Krzystof Zanussi who attended the event as chief guest said that films reached newer heights today. He said that festival was a strong vehicle to showcase world cinema which is otherwise not available to local people on commercial basis. He also appreciated the State government’s initiative in organizing the GIFF.

Minister of State for Cultural Affairs (i/c) Naba Kumar Doley, Ambassador of South Korea Shin Kil, Ambassador of Taiwan Tien Chung Kwang, Ambassador of Hungary Gyula Petho, High Commissioner of Trinidad & Tobago Stacey Karen Hinds, noted film maker Madhur Bhandarkar and actor Adil Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

Eminent filmmaker Aribam Shyam Sharma, Grammy award winner Ricky Kej and Commissioner & Secretary of Cultural Affairs Department Preetom Saikia were also present in the inaugural ceremony.