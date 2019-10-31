ADC inaugurates career counseling programme

WILLIAMNAGAR : The East Garo Hills Additional Deputy Commissioner, Lavenstone Ch Marak inaugurated the two-days’ Career Counseling organized by Ku.simkolgre Youth Association for the students and educated youth of the area at Matchi Nokpante of Kusimkolgre locality in Williamnagar on 30 October.

Inaugurating the program, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said that this kind of platform helps in shaping the future of the students in particular and the educated youth in general.

Saying that career counseling and guidance helps in choosing the right career, he informed the students that studying in good schools and colleges is not the determining factor but one’s dedication and determination are the keys to achieve the goals in life. He also lauded the members of Kusimkolgre Youth Association for conducting such a program to inspire the young minds.

The career counseling on 30 and 31 October included the power point presentation by the resource persons, Diana G Sangma, Block Development Officer, Songsak, on civil, military and judiciary services and JR Marak, DICC, on entrepreneurship, industrialist, professional skills, etc. and 100 students from different schools and colleges registered to avail the opportunity.