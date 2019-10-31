Congress pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

NEW DELHI: Tributes poured in on the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi, as former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday paid floral tributes to the late Prime Minister at a remembrance ceremony held at Shakti Sthal.

“Today we honour the incredible will & sacrifice of India’s first female PM, Indira Gandhi. As PM, Mrs Gandhi made immense contributions to our nation’s national security, economy, democracy & foreign policy. She will always be remembered for her love for all Indians #IndiasIndira,” the Congress posted on its Twitter handle.

Paying his tribute to the late Prime Minister and his grandmother, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter as he tweeted, “My tributes to my grandmother & former PM, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on the anniversary of her martyrdom.”

Former President and Congressman Mukherjee who worked with Indira Gandhi, paid his tributes to her as he tweeted: “Paid respectful homage to Smt #IndiraGandhi, who left an indelible mark in history with her unflinching determination & her tenacious leadership. An intrepid Prime Minister, she shaped India at a crucial juncture and will forever remain my mentor and leader.”

IANS