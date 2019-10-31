Fest to showcase ‘best of NE’ in Delhi from Nov 8

GUWAHATI: From a workshop on tribal languages, to fashion shows and food festivals to showcasing the tourism potential and dance forms of Northeast and more, the seventh edition of the North East Festival (NEF) at the national capital promises to bring out the best of the region under one roof.

The three-day festival will be organised at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, New Delhi from November 8.

“The North East Festival is an attempt to showcase and create awareness about India’s Northeast and to promote entrepreneurship and tourism. The festival is an attempt to bring the best of the region under one roof and build bridges,” Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser-in-chief, said.

The packed schedule comprises an art workshop and exhibition, Delhi’s biggest food festival featuring Northeastern delicacies, organic fruit and vegetables and processed food products of the Northeast.

The organisers informed that there would be 100 stalls showcasing authentic and exotic handloom and handicraft products and an exhibition of agri-horti products

“The major attractions are the NEF Rock Battle featuring Delhi’s college music bands, three evenings of spectacular fashion shows where 12 leading designers of the region will showcase their creations and Delhi’s biggest music festival comprising folk, heavy metal, Bollywood rock, hip hop, et al,” he said.

Discussions on trade and commerce will also be an integral part of the event with a business-to-business (B2B) meet on Northeast tourism, buyer-seller meet on the region’s textiles and a seminar on multi-lateral trade and business with Northeast India lined up on the second day of the festival.

A workshop on tribal language of Northeast Region will also bring speakers on the topic under one platform on the concluding day.