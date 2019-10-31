Four EMRI strikers hospitalised

SHILLONG: Four members of the Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union, who are on an indefinite hunger strike, have been hospitalised.

President of the union, Roipar Kharraswai, informed that two of the union members — Nicetina A Sangma (female, 33) and Uttam Marak (male, 38) — are from Garo Hills.

Sangma and Marak were taken to NEIGRIHMS while two others, Tipsuk Marwein (male, 43) and Slanding Lyngkhoi were shifted to Shillong civil hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Kharraswai said that field staff faced difficulties and not the office staff while alleging that GVK management is playing a divide and rule policy.

He said that the hunger strike is not aimed at getting a salary hike, but for overall improvement of EMRI facilities.

The union has rejected the claims of people, who are not members of the union, on having the support of 150 employees who are not part of the agitating group.

The union leaders reiterated the demand to sever ties with the GVK and to form a separate emergency cell and retain the same experienced field workers.

On the state government’s attempt to terminate the contract with the GVK, the union leaders said that the field workers will lose their jobs.