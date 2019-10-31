GOI, NSCN-IM in sight of final solution!

GUWAHATI: The Government of India and Naga political group, NSCN-IM may have made a decisive push to the prolonged Naga peace talks in New Delhi on Thursday to pave the way for the solution of the vexed problem, sources said.

However, there was no official confirmation so far regarding the outcome of today’s talks even as a photograph which is available in social media, showing Nagaland Governor and peace interlocutor, R N Ravi pose with Naga leaders after the talks has raised hopes that both the sides might have sighted the final solution to the problem.

Meanwhile, former Nagaland chief minister, a present MLA and the leader of the opposition Nagaland People’s Front (NPF), T R Zeliang has tweeted:

I congratulate the Hon’ble PM Sh@narendramodi and the Union HM Sh@AmitShah for having the resoluteness to solve the Naga Issue. Also a hearty congratulations to Sh RN Ravi, the interlocutor and the NSCN(IM) and 7-NNPGs for arriving at a mutual understanding.”