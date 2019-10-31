Meghalaya minister’s family keen to adopt abandoned infant

SHILLONG: A new-born who was abandoned at the residence of state’s Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla, is likely to be adopted by the family of the Cabinet Minister.

The infant girl was found abandoned at the premises of Kyrmen Shylla near Mizo Modern High School, Nongrim Hills, Shillong on Wednesday morning and the baby is now under the care and protection of the ‘Lawei Baphyrnai’ Specialized Adoption Agency, Shillong.

Shylla said that his family members first saw the baby at around 6.30 am and they called the Minister to the residence.

“I went there and called the police and then we took the baby to an hospital and she was fine,” Shylla said

Later, the baby girl who is just around a week old, was handed over to the District Child Protection Unit, East Khasi Hills.

According to Shylla, they are very much keen to adopt the baby and his family members are very excited to adopt the baby.

He, however, added that there are many legal formalities which needed be adhered to and if all falls in line, they would definitely adopt the baby.

He also said that though the baby was abandoned, the baby ‘s condition was very good as she had all the clothes including the diapers, adding that the baby was wrapped in such a way that nothing would harm her

Meanwhile, it was informed that any relatives/person having information of any sort regarding the infant may kindly contact the office of the District Child Protection Unit, Lachumiere, East Khasi Hills, Shillong or contact 0364-2502310, Child Welfare Committee, Lachumiere, East Khasi Hills, Shillong or contact 0364-2502310 and Lawei Baphyrnai Specialized Adoption Agency, Shillong or contact 9612760415 and claim the child within 60 days, failing of which the child will be declared legally free for adoption.