CM meets CIL officials over coal auction

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met the chairman and other senior officials of Coal India Limited (CIL) at its headquarters in Kolkata on Thursday to finalise the comprehensive plan for transportation and handing over 32,56,715 metric tons of extracted coal to it for auction as per the Supreme Court’s order.

The matter has been pending since the court order on July 3.

The NGT committee headed by BP Katakey had wanted the finalisation of coal auction policy by October 30 which, however, has not materialised.

When contacted, Katakey said there was no response from the government on the matter.

Earlier, the CIL was supposed to hold a meeting with the state government officials on coal auction policy on October 23, but it was postponed.