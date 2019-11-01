Crime update

Threatened

Eti Lamare of Mookyrdup Jowai, West Jaintia Hills lodged a complaint that on October 29, around 11.30 pm, her son Boidunihiwot Lamare threatened her with dire consequences.

Burglary

A complaint was lodged that on October 30, around 9 am, staff of Mawiong Rim Presbyterian Secondary School, Mawiong, Shillong found that miscreants broke into the office room of the school and stole Rs 7,100.

Fraudulent transaction

Santanu Kumar Shukla of Eastern Air Command, Upper Shillong lodged a complaint that on September 29, he noticed that an unauthorised transaction of EUR 368.60 took place from his credit card, without his knowledge.

False certificate issued

Minish M Marak lodged a complaint that on October 29, 2013, Ribal M Marak, ex-Headman of Munai village (SWKH), issued a false certificate to one Lion Marak of Munai village (SWKH).