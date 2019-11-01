FC Goa out to break Guwahati jinx

Guwahati: A clash between two unbeaten sides in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 beckons as NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) play hosts to FC Goa at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Friday.

Robert Jarni’s NEUFC have had an impressive start to their campaign with four points from two matches. They picked up a point from Bengaluru in Bengaluru, a feat that not many teams have achieved, and followed it up with a thrilling win over Odisha FC. NEUFC have shown a tendency to tailor their game to situations. They were cautious against a strong Bengaluru while they controlled the game against Odisha. However, in the second half, they were put under pressure by Odisha but managed to nick home a winner late in the game, helped by a red card to Odisha’s Carlos Delgado.

Now, a litmus test awaits them in the form of FC Goa against whom they do not have a great record. They’ve won just two games in 10 attempts against the Gaurs. However, Goa have never won in Guwahati ever since Sergio Lobera took over in 2017.NorthEast’s star striker Asamoah Gyan, although yet to achieve full fitness, has shown that his predatory instincts are very much intact.

Players such as Redeem Tlang and defender Kai Heerings have been impressive so far. The latter will have to be at his best against a strong Goa attack.

FC Goa have had a curious start to the season so far. While they brushed aside Chennaiyin FC in their first game, they struggled to play their natural game against Bengaluru FC and had a late penalty from Ferran Corominas to thank for salvaging a draw.

The Gaurs will consider the Bengaluru game to be an anomaly and will look to be at their uber-attacking best on Friday. The threat for NorthEast will not just come from Goa’s foreigners. Indian players such as Seiminlen Doungel, Brandon Fernandes and Seriton Fernandes have been exceptional for Lobera and will prove to be ideal foils for the likes of Ahmed Jahouh and Corominas. (IANS)