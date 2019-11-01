Fortnight deadline for NEIGRIHMS probe report

SHILLONG: The central government committee, constituted to inquire into the alleged suspicious activities of outside vendors in the Cardiology department in NEIGRIHMS, has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.

The notification issued by the Ministry on Tuesday said the Vigilance Division of the Ministry has received a letter from NEIGRIHMS requesting to investigate the suspicious activities by unauthorised vendors inside the hospital moving around with medical consumables and entering restricted areas without prior approval of the Medical Superintendent.

The composition of the inquiry committee, however, has not been shared with the media persons.

As per the order, one of the terms of reference of the committee is to examine the veracity of the allegation of suspicious activities by unauthorised outsider/ private vendor inside NEIGRIHMS.

The committee is also to conduct preliminary inquiry into the matter and prepare a report taking into account the comments of the vigilance section.

The committee would also advise further course of action into the matter to the ministry besides making any other recommendations.

Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek on Thursday said that he welcomed the decision of the ministry to order inquiry into the matter as all the doings in the institute will be cleared by way of the inquiry.

The NEIGRIHMS Director, DM Thappa, recently alleged that a syndicate was working between the Cardiology department and Sanjo Medical in terms of procuring pace makers, stents and various others implants and even went to the extent of alleging that an “implant mafia” is working in the institute.

On October 14, the governing council of NEIGRIHMS had decided to remove Thappa from the post.