Kyrmen family keen to adopt abandoned child

SHILLONG: An approximately week-old baby girl, who was found abandoned at the residence of Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla, may see better days with his family keen to adopt her.

The baby was found abandoned at the premises of the minister’s residence near Mizo Modern High School, Nongrim Hills, here on Wednesday morning. She is now under the care and protection of the ‘Lawei Baphyrnai’ Specialised Adoption Agency here.

Shylla said that his family members first saw the baby at around 6.30 am and called him to the residence.

“I went there and called the police and then we took her to a hospital,” he said adding the baby is doing fine.

Later, the baby was handed over to the District Child Protection Unit, East Khasi Hills.

According to Shylla, the family is keen to adopt the baby and the members are very excited about the prospect.

He, however, added that there are many legal formalities which need to be adhered to and if all goes well, they would definitely adopt the baby. He also said that though the baby was abandoned, her condition was good.

Meanwhile, it was informed that any relative/person having information of any sort regarding the infant may contact the office of the District Child Protection Unit, Lachumiere, East Khasi Hills, Shillong or 0364-2502310, Child Welfare Committee, Lachumiere or 0364-2502310 and Lawei Baphyrnai Specialised Adoption Agency or 9612760415 and claim the child within 60 days, failing which it will be declared legally free for adoption.