Naidu moots library movement covering all villages

GUWAHATI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the 21st North East Book Fair by lighting the ceremonial lamp at Assam Engineering Institute playground here on Saturday. The book fair which has been organised by Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association witnessed the participation of around 76 publishers from across the country and elsewhere.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President Naidu exhorted on the need for starting a library movement and advocated that every village should have a library. He said that books open the minds of the readers. They enhance the analytical skills and stimulate the creativity of the readers. He also advocated that book fairs should be organised in every district because they help in creating intelligent, resourceful and compassionate minds.

He said the library movement that flourished in different parts of the nation has played a critical role in the socio-cultural renaissance of India. In addition to spreading literacy and education, public libraries also played a part in safeguarding democracy, and promoting peace, culture and brotherhood.

From Andhra Pradesh to Punjab to Maharashtra to Kerala, the library movement swept the length and breadth of the country, bringing the light of learning and knowledge to the darkest corners of the nation. He also said that this legacy of the library movement should be kept alive.

He also said that India’s tryst with books and literature is almost as old as the 5000-year-old civilization itself. The Harappan people knew how to write; unfortunately, their script was not been deciphered. Sanskrit dominated, first in its Vedic and later in its classical form in Indian literature. From the Vedas, which are the most ancient forms of literature in India to other great epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata, to the scientific texts like Charakasamhita, and Aryabhatiya, India has a repository of an astounding wealth of the written word, Naidu added.

He also said that books that are informative, illuminative and inspiring and they are the best companions, counsellors and change agents. Books help widen the readers’ horizons. The more one reads books, the more he or she understands the world and discovers life beyond what we already know.