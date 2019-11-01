Pomlum school celebrates 75 years

SHILLONG: Pomlum Higher Secondary School celebrated 75 years on Thursday. The school started in 1944 to impart education to residents of Upper Shillong.

Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling who is also the Mylliem MLA was the chief guest.

Dohling said that he and Mawphlang MLA SK Sunn will discuss with the state government on upgrading the school to a college. He also donated Rs 2 lakh and Rs 25, 000 to the souvenir committee.

On the other hand, Dohling cautioned the students on the use of internet.

Meanwhile, Sunn said that Pomlum School has advanced well and it has benefitted students from the Mawphlang constituency and has assured to donate Rs 2 lakh to the school.

Syiem of Hima Mylliem, Ainam Manik Syiem lauded the school for contributing to the society and donated Rs 1 lakh. A souvenir was also released on the occasion. Mylliem MDC Ronnie Lyngdoh was also present.