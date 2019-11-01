School celebrates golden jubilee

NONGSTOIN: The Golden Jubilee celebration of St. Peter’s Higher Secondary School, Pyndengrei was celebrated on Thursday. The school which was founded since 1969 has become one of the best schools in West Khasi Hills district providing good quality of education to the students.

Minister In-charge Water Resource & Home Guard and Civil Defense, Brolding Nongsiej was the chief guest. In his speech, Nongsiej lauded the efforts of the founder and pioneers of the school for their vision to setup the school to serve the poor and needy students of the district.

He also said that the school has provided many productive students and hoped in the future that the school will be able to produce more and more successful students. He said that most of the top schools in the state and in the Northeastern region belong to the Catholic mission. He also focused on quality education given by mission schools as compared to other schools run by the government or an individual.

Regarding the memorandum submitted by the school authority for the construction of school auditorium, the chief guest assured that he will take full responsibility with the Nongstoin MLA to talk with the government and do something for the school.