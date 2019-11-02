Human values are reflected in duties not in Rights: Prof Patil

New Moot Court of USLR, USTM Inaugurated by VC of NLUJAA

GUWAHATI: Prof. J S Patil, Vice Chancellor of National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJAA) inaugurated a Moot Court at the University School of Law and Research (USLR), University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on Saturday.

On the occasion, Prof. Patil delivered a talk on “Human Rights and Human Values in the Light of the Constitution”.

He explained the concepts of right duty, liability and power in the context of law. “Without understanding this one cannot understand human rights and values in the light of the Constitution”, he said. He spoke on the Directive Principals of State Policy and it’s relation with international human rights instruments for protection of human rights.

According to him, the western philosophy is right-oriented, whereas eastern philosophy is duty-oriented. Human values are not reflected in human rights, they are rather reflected in duties. During his talk, Prof Patil viewed critically on the “Indian content” in the Constitution.

Earlier, making the welcome address, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM appealed to the student community to be ‘performing students’ and said that NLUJAA is the mentor university of USLR, USTM.

He said that the recent MoU with the National Law University will help in sharing resources, infrastructure and exchange of faculty and students between the two universities. After the inaugural programme, the USTM Chancellor along with faculties and students of USLR also had an interactive session with the senior students of NLUJAA.

