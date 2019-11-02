Messi named in squad for friendlies after ban

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi has been recalled to Argentina’s squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay after serving a three-month international ban, the Argentine Football Association has said.

The 32-year-old Barcelona forward has not played for his country since being sent off in the Albiceleste’s 2-1 defeat of Chile in the Copa America third-place playoff in July.

The football great was subsequently suspended and fined USD 50,000 by South American football governing body CONMEBOL for claiming the Copa America was “corrupt”, reports Xinhua.

Two-time World Cup winners Argentina will meet Brazil in Saudi Arabia on November 15 and Uruguay in Israel three days later. (IANS)