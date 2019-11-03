Body fished out from Umngi river

Mawkyrwat:The body of Wondersing Sohphoh (16), a youth who was drowned at Umngi river along with another 16-year-old boy, Waboklang Kharsyiemiong, was fished out by the Search and Rescue Team from Shillong along with the help of the police and the local people.

P. Kharsyiemiong, a resident of Lawblei village informed that the body of Wondersing was was retrieved around 11:50 am on Saturday after an intense search by the SRT with the help of the police and the locals. It may be mentioned that the two minor boys from Lawblei village, 10 KMs from Mawkyrwat, South West Khasi Hills district were drowned at Umngi river on October 31.The body of Wanboklang Kharsyiem-iong had been fished out on Friday morning around 6:30 am by the local people along with the police.

Syiemiong also informed that the body of Wondersing has been handed over to the family members for their last rites after getting Post Mortem exception.