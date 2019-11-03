Federation seeks action against MeECL for negligence

Suggests installation of safety nets

TURA: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) from Dadenggre has sought strong action to be taken against authorities of the MeECL for alleged negligence which led to the death of a youth by electrocution at Dabigre village under the Sub-Division early on Thursday morning.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the federation questioned the frequency of deaths by electrocution in the region and added that the incidents were happening due to the negligence by the corporation.

“This is not the first time that such an incident has happened. It has also happened at Dallanggre and Asimgre villages,” it said.

Informing of its intention to file an FIR with regard to the matter, the federation also urged that strict action is taken against the corporation by the authorities and that compensation be paid to the family of the victim.

Stating that the electrical wires are installed mostly above public areas and along main roads which poses risk to the general public, the federation suggested that safety nets are put up to catch the wires in the event that they snap.

“We would like to put forth our suggestion to install safety nets under the wires so that such incidents do not happen in the future,” it said.