Go for green job

By Ranjan K Baruah

This Gandhi Jayanti was unique as it was the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. This year also marked the end of single use plastic. It is a big move by the government.

Plastic ban brings an opportunity for young people who are interested in green entrepreneurship. We are familiar with the term entrepreneur so there is not much difference but there are few unique things when it comes to green entrepreneurs.

Green entrepreneurship is the activity of consciously addressing an environmental/social problem/need through the realisation of entrepreneurial ideas with a high level of risk, which has a net positive effect on the natural environment and at the same time, is financially sustainable.

A green entrepreneur is someone who starts and runs an entrepreneurial venture that is designed to be green in its products and processes from the very moment it is set up. These green entrepreneurs may be called enviropreneurs as they build their business which is favourable to the environment and society.

People who are planning to do some new business or entrepreneurial activity may think of making products which are eco friendly and which can be used as alternate to plastics.

There are different training programmes conducted in different parts of the country. The best part is that one may not be highly educated to start green entrepreneurial movement.

Knowledge and exposure fuelled by positive attitude is a key towards success as green entrepreneurs. There are already start ups in India which are focussed on sustainable change and development. We shall write more about green entrepreneurship in our next edition.

Updates:

NID Admissions: The National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad has invited application for an entrance test to be held on January for admission to its Designing Programmes for the year 2020 -21. NID is an ‘Institute of National Importance’ as per the NID Act 2014 as well as an autonomous institute under the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. NID Vijayawada is an independent autonomous institute under the DIPP, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and offers four-year long Graduate Diploma Programme in Design (GDPD). NID Kurukshetra is an independent autonomous institute under the DIPP, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and offers four-year long Graduate Diploma Programme in Design (GDPD). Aspirants may apply before November 7.

INSPIRE Fellowship: Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India is offering this INSPIRE fellowship. Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE), an innovative programme and graduates as well as masters students who are admitted in a PhD programme in Science and Technology are eligible to apply for the same. Aspirants may apply before November 6.

(The author is a career mentor, skill trainer and motivational speaker and can be reached at bkranjan@gmail.com or 8473943734 for any career

related queries)