GVK EMRI management asks employees to resume work

SHILLONG: The GVK EMRI’s ‘appeal’ to its striking employees to resume work within seven days failing which it would go for fresh recruitment has raised the latter’s hackles.

The president of Meghalaya EMRI Workers Union, Roipar Kharraswai, said the management’s stand only showed its domineering attitude.

The employees have been on a hunger strike since October 29.

The appeal by GVK EMRI was published in the media. “This is the second time that the company has showed such an attitude. The company had once flouted the order of the government to maintain status quo. Now when the government is making efforts to resolve the matter, the company has taken a different stand altogether. This ultimately shows that the company will not listen to anyone and will work as per its whims”, he said.

Kharraswai said the state government should open its eyes and handle the matter with the company.

On the other hand, he informed that two agitating members of the union have been hospitalised.