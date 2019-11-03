Opp MDCs demand special session

Sixth Schedule amendment

SHILLONG: The Congress MDCs of KHADC have demanded a special session to discuss the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution as they were not consulted on the matter.

On learning that the committee set up by the state government had submitted a report to the Parliamentary Standing Committee along with certain changes, the Congress MDCs stated that they being the stakeholders were not aware of the development.

Congress MDC Charles Marngar said that the party had proposed to increase the number of seats to 31 including 2 nominated members, one of which will be a woman.

“We have come to know that the report of the committee had suggested increasing the number of seats to 40”, he told reporters on Saturday.

The Congress MDCs raised apprehension that the committee set up by the state government on

Sixth Schedule might make changes to the issue of unrepresented tribes.

Opposing the decision to send two representatives from the KHADC to attend the meeting of the Home Ministry, the Congress MDCs asserted that consultation with the KHADC MDCs is a must.

He added that the Congress MDCs were not informed of the proposed meeting in New Delhi even as he informed that the letter sent by the Ministry to the Chief Secretary stated that the stakeholders in the Sixth Schedule amendment should be consulted.



