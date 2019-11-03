Shillong Lajong back on top of SPL points table

SHILLONG: A late goal from Kenstar Kharshong gives Shillong Lajong the crucial 1-0 win over Nangkiew Irat on Saturday in the Shillong Premier League at the JN Stadium Shillong.

Kenstar Kharshong headed the ball into the top left corner of the net from Samuel Kynshi’s corner kick in the 90th minute.

After Saturday’s win, Shillong Lajong is back to the top of the table with 21 points from 10 games and will play their next match against Langsning on November 8.

Shillong Lajong Football Club is an Indian professional football club which is based in Shillong, Meghalaya, India and plays in the Indian I-League. The club was established in the year 1983 with the prime objective of improving the declining standard of football in the state, and to spot, train and nurture develop local talent in the arena of football. Lajong has access to the largest student population in the North-East and hence the football talent right from a young age.

Shillong Lajong is under professional management and has a strong fan base across the North-East and West Bengal who follow and support the club sicnce its inception, and its fanbase has been gradually on the rise.