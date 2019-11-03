By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Assam Don Bosco University observed a week-long Vigilance Awareness Week from October 28 to November 2. The observance commenced with an integrity pledge to all the faculties, students and staff members by Fr Stephen Mavely, Vice Chancellor, Assam Don Bosco University. During the week, various activities like debate competition, poster competition, a walkathon were conducted. A street play was also conducted in Sonapur Market to create social awareness. On the concluding day, special prizes and certificates were distributed by the Vice Chancellor of Assam Don Bosco University to the winners and participants of the various competitions held.