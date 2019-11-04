DC organizes series of activities at Nokrek

TURA: West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh organised a series of activities at Chandigre-Sasatgre region in the foothills of Nokrek Biosphere Reserve recently where departments like ATMA, IBDLP, NEHU, Rongram Block Representatives, a team from Hill Farmers Union Meghalaya, DDK Tura, local NGOs and an active team from 120 Battalion, CRPF participated. The CRPF also organised a Free Health Mela in collaboration with Asanang PHC under Civic Action Programme at Sasatgre.

The day’s programme started with a community cleaning drive in Sasatgre village, where community members, men –women folk, children actively participated. After the cleaning drive, Ram Singh informed that there were no plastics found during cleaning drive in the village and congratulated the Nokma and the residents for maintaining the village as zero plastic zone.

Inaugurating, a rural tourism home-stay in Sasatgre village, DC Ram Singh congratulated Darmen G. Momin, the owner of home-stay and local entrepreneur for taking his own initiative to build and construct the home stay and promote rural tourism in the area. Addressing the gathering, DC Tura said that UNESCO has declared Nokrek Biosphere Reserve as a heritage site and therefore, the region is also a niche sector for tourism. He also suggested that bee-keeping as an additional enterprise should be highly promoted in the Nokrek region. Ram Singh said that the region though it is a buffer zone with rich flora –fauna, requires much attention in terms of infrastructure and roads. Insisting on the development of the region, he said that the community should keep the cordial integrity with nature and originality in the traditions of the people in the region.

Meanwhile, during the opening session of the Free Health Camp organised at Sasatgre village by 120 Battalion CRPF with PHC Asanang, Ram Singh said that health and education is a primary need of every individual residing in the region. Speaking on the health aspect, he suggested that the community should always consume the organic grown crops and vegetables and eat more of green leafy vegetables. He encouraged the community to give equal importance to the education of both boys and girls for the prosperity and development of the region in future.