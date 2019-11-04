Leadership development programme held for college students

TURA: A five-day residential NSS capacity building of youth on leadership and personality development through life skills programme took off on Monday here at the Don Bosco College with as many as fifty National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers representing different colleges of Garo Hills participating in it.

Inaugurating the week-long leadership camp, Additional Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, Ramakrishna Chitturi, IAS, encouraged the students to develop the skills that is needed to take them forward in their lives. He motivated the students to distinguish between empathy and sympathy and spoke on the need to develop problem solving skills, creative thinking skills and how to become aware of oneself.

“One should always strive to be better and aim higher in life,” advised Chitturi.

Guest of honour, Prof. C.P Suresh, Head Department of Horticulture, NEHU Tura Campus in his address gave much-needed inputs on the importance of being an entrepreneur and the development of its skills.

He shared life experiences on how young people have become successful after starting their own business. He encouraged students to think about their future and build their dreams on success.

Earlier, Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim, Principal of Don Bosco College, welcomed the guests and wished success for the programme. Other guests who took part in the programme included Terence D Marak, Principal Tura Government College, Programme Officers (POs) of Tura Government College, Durama College, and Don Bosco College.

The NSS Volunteers of Don Bosco College presented a welcome song and sang a prayer song.

The NSS volunteers took the oath pledging to maintain unity and integrity in the country. The programme is being funded by the Government of India, Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and NSS Regional Office, Guwahati.