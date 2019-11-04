NPP leader claims party growing from strength to strength

SHILLONG: The National People’s Party claimed that the party is growing from strength to strength in Meghalaya particularly in Jaintia Hills.

The statement came from the NPP State president, W.R Kharlukhi after two Congress MDCs and former chairman of the JHADC joined the party earlier this week.

“Their decision to join NPP indicates that they see a bright future for Meghalaya with NPP,” he said.

It may be mentioned that Arborhima Darnei, Barato Mukroh and former JHADC chairman Aiborlang Shadap recently joined the NPP.

With the induction of the two MDCs, the NPP’s strength has gone upto 17, the supporting members of the UDP has seven and the opposition has six members – two from the Congress and four from the BJP.

As far as Garo Hills is concerned, the party says that though it was the single largest party in 2018 Assembly elections, the party would work even harder to win more seats and their first task would be to win the upcoming GHADC elections with a huge margin.

“We will see what certificate the people of Garo Hills would give to us,” he said.