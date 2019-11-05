6 including 5 cops injured in Imphal IED blast

GUWAHATI: Five policemen and one civilian were injured in a powerful IED blast that rocked Imphal City on Tuesday morning. The blast that took place at Thangal Bazar area in Imphal West and created panic among civilians in the busy bazar.

The blast injured one Additional SP (Operation), one Sub-Inspector and one Assistant Sub-Inspector of Imphal West Commando, one Assistant-Sub Inspector of City Police and a Rifleman of 7th IRB. One civilian was also injured in the blast. All the injured were taken to Rajmedicity, a nearby private hospital and were undergoing treatment.

The blast also damaged some cars and scooters park there. A Honda Pleasure scooter’s front part was ripped off by the blast.

Minutes after top police officers rushed to the spot and inspected the place. Later a team from Manipur Forensic Science arrived at the crime scene and on spot investigation was carried out to identify the chemicals and items used in the IED.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren after hearing the news arrived and inspected blast site. The CM and DGP of Manipur Police also visited the injured at Rajmedicity.

Manipur CM while condemning the attack termed it an act of cowardice.