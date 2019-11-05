8-yr-old’s solution to tackle air pollution

Chandigarh: An eight-year-old Indian Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam has developed a device called SUKIFU (Survival Kit for the Future) to curb air pollution.

SUKIFU, which is almost zero-budget kit, is specially designed from trash to provide fresh air when the pollution rate is high.

SUKIFU can be build by anyone at home from trash by recycling it.

Kangujam launched it in front of the Punjab and Haryana Legislative Assembly House as a symbol of demonstration before the oath taking ceremony of newly elected Haryana MLAs & ministers. Amidst the pollution crisis in Delhi & National Capital Region (NCR), the 8-year-old draws the attention of the leaders to find an urgent solution to the issue.

She said, “This is the ultimate solution. Whoever carries this, especially the children moving on the popular street laced with smog, would no doubt attract a due attention of the climate experts, pollution control board members, scientists, policy makers, city/municipal commissioners and the entire generation, who are bound to ensure safe future to their next generation. This type of pollution is not acceptable by any standards.”

“I was inspired by the Chih Chiu’s ‘Voyage on the Planet’. This invention sends a poignant message about environmental degradation and questions the planet’s unknown future and environmental depletion”, she added.

Kangujam said, “Governments are busy in blaming each other instead of finding a long-term solution on the deadly air pollution.”

She says the project is “absolutely” inspired by the air pollution problem in Delhi.

In SUKIFU, a potted plant is housed inside a clear backpack (rucksack) hooked up to one tube to funnel fresh air into a face mask. It is a bold, abstract take on an oxygen tank. The transparent rucksack contains a plant, which connects to breathing apparatus.

She developed the model with the support of Chandan Ghosh, Professor at IIT, Jammu.