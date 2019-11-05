CM embarks on four-day B’desh visit from today

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will leave for Bangladesh on a four-day visit from Tuesday to explore trade and commerce possibilities with the neighbouring country.

Speaking at the 26th Convocation of NEHU here on Monday, Sangma said he would be travelling by road to Bangladesh covering almost 700 kilometers during his tour.

He will lead a 22-member delegation and an agreement on tourism sector is likely.

“I will be meeting farmers, students, entrepreneurs and business people in Bangladesh and try to find out if there is any opportunity for the people of Meghalaya and the rest of the country to do business with the neighbouring nation,” he said.

He will lead a 22-member delegation and an agreement on tourism sector is likely.

The chief minister will also meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

Stating that trade between Bangladesh and India amounts to 10 billion dollars, he, however, rued that Meghalaya accounts for only one per cent of it despite the fact that the state shares a long boundary with the country.