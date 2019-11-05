Cong stir against BJP’s misrule from today

SHILLONG: The AICC general secretary in-charge of North East, Luizinho Faleiro informed that the state Congress will hold agitational programmes against the misrule of the BJP from November 5 to 15.

Addressing newspersons on Monday, he urged the people to support the agitational programmes to save Meghalaya and the country’s identity and said that it is an agitation against economy, against unemployment.

He observed that the BJP is pursuing a hidden agenda to annihilate the culture of Meghalaya and pointed out that the BJP rolled out multi-pronged strategy and nearly approved the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

He termed the CAB as an onslaught on the cultural identity of the citizens.

On the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Faleiro said the demand to implement the NRC at the national level needs introspection and talks.

He added that with the abrogation of Article 370, there is a threat to abrogate the Article 371 and the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Fund crunch

Coming to Meghalaya, Faleiro said the state government does not have enough funds to pay salaries for the staff of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) of Jaintia and Garo Hills and the SSA teachers.

He added that there is total mismanagement of funds.

Pointing to the financial position of the country, he said demonetisation and GST are Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surgical strikes and added that that it has destroyed the economy of the country creating unemployment.

He said, “India’s economy is in shambles, employment is in coma as economic and agricultural growth remains on the ventilator”.

Faleiro also took note of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) wherein India will be forced to sign a free trade agreement with China.

He added that with the signing of the trade agreement, Chinese products would be dumped in Indian markets.